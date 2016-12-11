Burien Police Department inviting res...

Burien Police Department inviting residents to Community Police Academy

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Waterland Blog

The King County, Burien and SeaTac Police Departments will be holding a FREE Community Police Academy this spring, and registration is now open. Classes will begin on Thursday, Mar. 9, 2017, and will be held from 6 - 9 p.m. Thursday night at the SeaTac City Hall Council Chambers.

