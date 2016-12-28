Burien nearly passes sanctuary city ordinance
The Burien City Council nearly designated itself a sanctuary city, meaning that law enforcement and city personnel would not ask people about their citizenship or immigration status. Burien residents requested the ordinance earlier this year in response to the election of Donald Trump, whose campaign for president was marked by his tough stance on immigrants, who he argued included rapists and drug dealers.
