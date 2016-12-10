Burien man arrested, charged with double homicide in Pioneer Square

The King County Prosecutor's Office is reporting that an arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 8 for Darion A. Lipsey, a 22-year-old Burien man accused in the fatal shooting of two men in Seattle's Pioneer Square on March 30, 2016. He was arrested without incident on Dec. 5 in Federal Way as a passenger in a car, despite the fact that he was wearing a wig and glasses at the time.

