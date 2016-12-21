Burien looks to San Francisco's sanct...

Burien looks to San Francisco's sanctuary city policy, one of the boldest yet

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

The Burien City Council is set to review various "sanctuary city" proposals Monday. The move aims to protect immigrants and keep local police out of immigration enforcement.

