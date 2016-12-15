Burien Council may vote on 'Sanctuary...

Burien Council may vote on 'Sanctuary City' status, CARES Monday night

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Waterland Blog

The Burien City Council may vote on whether to declare Burien a 'sanctuary city', as well as whether to extend the contract with CARES Animal Control or revert to King County at its upcoming Monday night meeting on Dec. 19. Recently, Highline Public Schools issued a ' Statement of Support ' about the 'sanctuary' status, and the City of Olympia's council earlier this week voted unanimously to declare itself a 'sanctuary' . At its regular meeting on December 5, 2016, the City Council directed the City Attorney to present approximately five sample sanctuary city ordinances or resolutions for the Council's consideration.

