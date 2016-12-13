BECU Opens First Burien Neighborhood Financial Center
BECU, Washington's largest community credit union, announced today the opening of its first Neighborhood Financial Center in Burien, continuing its regional expansion. Located at 508 SW 152nd Street, the 2,256 square foot center is adjacent to Town Park and the Burien Library.
