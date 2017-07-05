New director of Creative Arts Center wants to spread the word about its gallery
The new director of the Creative Arts Center - Burbank plans to put the local gallery on the map with art enthusiasts and buyers. "I don't think we're known about enough," said Virginia Causton-Keene, who was hired May 1. "I want to reach out to artists and buyers in Pasadena and try to get more people to visit us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump art
|1 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|7
|Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F...
|4 hr
|Tim Shey
|1
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|6 hr
|AdiosLB
|1
|50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Without a Press Pass Vs. CAL FIRE Security Zone...
|18 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Make money for free
|19 hr
|Jerrold Webb
|1
|Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Judging Manuel Real
|15
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC