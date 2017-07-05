New director of Creative Arts Center ...

New director of Creative Arts Center wants to spread the word about its gallery

The new director of the Creative Arts Center - Burbank plans to put the local gallery on the map with art enthusiasts and buyers. "I don't think we're known about enough," said Virginia Causton-Keene, who was hired May 1. "I want to reach out to artists and buyers in Pasadena and try to get more people to visit us.

