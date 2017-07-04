Man convicted of murdering victim whose body he dumped in Angeles National Forest
A jury deliberated for two days before finding a Burbank man guilty of murdering another man and burying the body in a shallow grave in the Angeles National Forest four years ago. Donald Thurman, 30, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Nicholas Carter of Glendale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi mcglade "yum yum"
|1 hr
|123itsjustme
|1
|Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me...
|17 hr
|CarCam SpyCam
|5
|Pro-Trump art
|22 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|7
|Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F...
|Mon
|Tim Shey
|1
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|Mon
|AdiosLB
|1
|50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16)
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Without a Press Pass Vs. CAL FIRE Security Zone...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC