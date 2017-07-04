Man convicted of murdering victim who...

Man convicted of murdering victim whose body he dumped in Angeles National Forest

A jury deliberated for two days before finding a Burbank man guilty of murdering another man and burying the body in a shallow grave in the Angeles National Forest four years ago. Donald Thurman, 30, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Nicholas Carter of Glendale.

