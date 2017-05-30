'Wonder Woman' Prevails On Thursday W...

'Wonder Woman' Prevails On Thursday With $11M; Best...

Read more: Deadline

Just in time for her 75th anniversary this year, Wonder Woman finally arrived in cinemas last night courtesy of Warner Bros./DC and director Patty Jenkins with $11M , making it the best preview night for a movie directed by a female director. The previous record was held by Sam Taylor Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey which made $8.6M.

