'Wonder Woman' Prevails On Thursday With $11M; Best...
Just in time for her 75th anniversary this year, Wonder Woman finally arrived in cinemas last night courtesy of Warner Bros./DC and director Patty Jenkins with $11M , making it the best preview night for a movie directed by a female director. The previous record was held by Sam Taylor Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey which made $8.6M.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|9 hr
|APutcha
|1
|White Male Privilege
|14 hr
|Really
|12
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|USA
|287
|Maxine waters
|18 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|21 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|Thu
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC