Why Is It So Hard for Angelenos to Love the Valley?
Maybe something that started with a 323, or just anything that's not 818, would look better at the top of my resume. Maybe that would get a call back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|1 hr
|hey hey hay
|15
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|3 hr
|Coal is King
|2
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|24
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Jun 6
|actorvet
|4
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC