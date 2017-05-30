Wea ll always have Van Nuys
VAN NUYS >> The airport hangar facade from the film “Casablanca” - which started movie production 75 years ago Thursday - has blistered in the sun 10 years since it was rescued from the wrecking ball. “I want to look to that one individual that will continue Jim's dream of preserving the hangar and erecting it - hopefully at Van Nuys Airport,” said Christine Dunn, an ambassador of the adjacent Airtel Plaza Hotel, which she once owned with her late husband Jim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine waters
|6 hr
|Aldarine DeMaye J...
|3
|White Male Privilege
|11 hr
|eyes on boobs
|13
|Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ...
|11 hr
|lighterthanyou
|2
|Kathy Vara (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|eyes on boobs
|82
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|11 hr
|The Bronx
|3
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|13 hr
|B Insane Ogolfcourse
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC