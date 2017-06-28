Undercover Video Shows CNN's Van Jone...

Undercover Video Shows CNN's Van Jones Calling Russia Story A...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

OCTOBER 24: Van Jones accepts the 'Greenbiz Global Innovator Award' onstage during the 25th annual EMA Awards presented by Toyota and Lexus and hosted by the Environmental Media Association at Warner Bros. Studios on October 24, 2015 in Burbank, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 3 hr doggito 8
Good Riddance Chris Paul 7 hr lakers thru and thru 1
Johnny Depp 11 hr Rip Chen Picket 6
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... Mon Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? Jun 26 actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes Jun 25 Rodrigo 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC