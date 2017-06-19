Two Men Charged with Attempted Murder in Santa Monica Stabbing

June 21, 2017 -- Two men were charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday following the stabbing at a Santa Monica parking structure of a man reported to be a bodyguard for an alt-right internet figure known by his twitter handle, @BakedAlaska. Edgar Khodzhasaryan, 30 of Glendale, and Arsen Bekverdyah, 31 of Burbank, were each charged on allegations of "infliction of great bodily injury and personal use of a knife," said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.