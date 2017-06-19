Three NoHo Office Buildings Sell for $32 Million
Canyon Partners Real Estate, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, paid about $830 a square foot for 5101 to 5107, 5125 and 5115 Lankershim Blvd., a total of 38,500 square feet of office and flex buildings. The seller was Camden Securities Co.
