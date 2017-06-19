Three NoHo Office Buildings Sell for ...

Three NoHo Office Buildings Sell for $32 Million

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: San Fernando Business Journal

Canyon Partners Real Estate, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, paid about $830 a square foot for 5101 to 5107, 5125 and 5115 Lankershim Blvd., a total of 38,500 square feet of office and flex buildings. The seller was Camden Securities Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Well Well 75
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) Mon sell camp david 2... 290
Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home Jun 18 Ann 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway May 26 jbrvo 1
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... May '17 DebraE 16
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 20 at 9:06PM PDT

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC