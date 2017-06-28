This map shows where the brush fire i...

This map shows where the brush fire is burning near homes in Burbank

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

This still from aerial news footage shows flames creeping near a home in Burbank during a brush fire on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 2 hr afriend 109
I HATE little dogs! 12 hr doggito 8
Good Riddance Chris Paul 16 hr lakers thru and thru 1
Johnny Depp 20 hr Rip Chen Picket 6
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... Mon Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? Jun 26 actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,103,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC