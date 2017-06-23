'This is what happens when you lose control': Man who videotaped car-kicking motorcyclist speaks out
Some blame the biker for kicking the car and provoking the driver; others blame the "cager" behind the wheel for swerving into the biker at freeway speed. As California Highway Patrol investigators search for a motorcyclist who kicked a sedan and then throttled away as an explosive, chain-reaction collision left two vehicles wrecked and one man injured, a viral video of the episode continues to spark debate over who's to blame for the mayhem.
