The CW releases Fall 2017 line-up premiere dates

The CW's Highest-Rated Series, "The Flash," is Back Tuesday, October 10, Followed by the Return of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" The Season Kicks Off With the Exclusive Telecast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival Wednesday, October 4 and Friday, October 6 - The CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network's entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9. On Monday, October 9, SUPERGIRL is back , followed by the thrilling new drama VALOR . THE FLASH races back for its fourth season Tuesday, October 10 , followed by the third season premiere of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW .

Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

