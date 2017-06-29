Southern California is blanketed by t...

Southern California is blanketed by the smell of wildfires; here's the latest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter drops water on a hot spot behind houses on Hamline Place in Burbank. Southern California woke to the acrid smell of smoke and ash Thursday morning as additional wildfires broke out along the edges of the Los Angeles Basin and Orange County coastline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: National Family Solutions 1 hr sarahb 1
Aeropostale Files for bankruptcy?! 4 hr SummerBB8 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 15 hr afriend 109
I HATE little dogs! Wed doggito 8
Good Riddance Chris Paul Wed lakers thru and thru 1
Johnny Depp Wed Rip Chen Picket 6
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May '17 Serenity 14
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC