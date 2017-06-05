Son of Monsterpalooza Returns to Burbank
The fall offshoot of the Monsterpalooza convention, Son of Monsterpalooza , once again takes over the Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, California! The fun will be kicking off on September 15th and running straight through the weekend.
