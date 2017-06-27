Saturn Awards 2017: "Walking Dead", "...

Saturn Awards 2017: "Walking Dead", "Westworld" top TV winners

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 43rd Annual Saturn Awards was held on Wednesday, June 28 in Burbank, California. Hosted by "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Sean Gunn, the event saw "The Walking Dead" coming out as the biggest winner in TV field, AceShowbiz said.

