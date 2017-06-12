Queens Of The Stone Age tease new music in bizarre trailer vid
PanARMENIAN.Net - Queens Of The Stone Age have continued to tease their forthcoming new album with a new mysterious clip, NME reports. The Josh Homme-fronted band are expected to return with a new single this month.
