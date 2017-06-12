Power 106's DJ Reflex Gives the Hip-Hop Station an Identity. Will the New Owners Listen?
Pending FCC approval, its new owner will be the Meruelo Group, the largest minority-owned media company in California, whose holdings include L.A.'s best radio station, KDAY. It's a victory for anyone hoping that the Burbank "home of hip-hop" might regain its regional identity and again champion local artists - concepts largely abandoned since iHeartMedia introduced Real 92.3 FM, which halved Power's audience and caused it to tighten its playlists to soulless monotony.
