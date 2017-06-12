Power 106's DJ Reflex Gives the Hip-Hop Station an Identity. Will the New Owners Listen?

Pending FCC approval, its new owner will be the Meruelo Group, the largest minority-owned media company in California, whose holdings include L.A.'s best radio station, KDAY. It's a victory for anyone hoping that the Burbank "home of hip-hop" might regain its regional identity and again champion local artists - concepts largely abandoned since iHeartMedia introduced Real 92.3 FM, which halved Power's audience and caused it to tighten its playlists to soulless monotony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.