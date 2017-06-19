Pasadena man charged in bank robbery ...

Pasadena man charged in bank robbery spree spanning San Fernando, San Gabriel valleys

LOS ANGELES >> A Pasadena man was named today in a seven-count indictment that charges him with committing a series of bank robberies culminating in an armed robbery in which he allegedly used a loaded shotgun. Shownee Shon Smith, 41, was charged robbing a Wells Fargo Bank branch in East Pasadena on June 10 while armed with the shotgun.

