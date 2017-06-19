Pasadena man charged in bank robbery spree spanning San Fernando, San Gabriel valleys
LOS ANGELES >> A Pasadena man was named today in a seven-count indictment that charges him with committing a series of bank robberies culminating in an armed robbery in which he allegedly used a loaded shotgun. Shownee Shon Smith, 41, was charged robbing a Wells Fargo Bank branch in East Pasadena on June 10 while armed with the shotgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|True That
|20,946
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|14 hr
|Rodrigo
|1
|Johnny Depp
|16 hr
|good grief
|4
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|19 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
|Women should stop wearing bras
|23 hr
|actorvet
|4
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway
|May '17
|jbrvo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC