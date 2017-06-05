Now Casting: Child Leads and Supporting/Background Roles for Pizza Commercial + 3 More
Today's casting roundup features a baseball-themed pizza commercial - talk about a home run! There are also opportunities for a new Amazon TV series, a student short film, and traveling entertainment shows. PIZZA COMMERCIAL Casting is underway for a popular pizza company commercial featuring a named sports figure.
