Mrs. Andrea Brooke Caldwell, 41, Taylor Co., KY

Mrs. Andrea Brooke Caldwell, 41, Taylor Co., KY She was a native of Burbank, CA, and a resident of Campbellsville, KY, at the time of her death. She was the daughter of Roger Fred Zykan & Nancy Allen, who survive, as does her husband, Shannon Caldwell.

