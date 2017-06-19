Missing man on Hebgen Lake is found dead

Missing man on Hebgen Lake is found dead

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

Update: The missing man on Hebgen Lake was found dead on Friday. His body was found underwater approximately 300 feet from shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe 12 hr Kmjpandora 1
free agent clippers 19 hr lakers thru and thru 1
News At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating t... 20 hr Hollywood Turdher... 1
I HATE little dogs! 22 hr Rodents00 1
Follow me on SC!!! 22 hr Hippie_Chic 1
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico Fri Mexican Sux 5
News Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge... Fri same all over 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 24 at 9:28AM PDT

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC