MAD Magazine Names New Editor as It Plots Move to L.A.

Bill Morrison, the illustrator who co-created Bongo Comics with The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, has been named the executive editor of DC Entertainment's influential humor and satire publication. The current editor, John Ficarra, who has been running and co-running the magazine since 1984, will remain with MAD through year's end, serving as a consultant to assist with a transition that will see the company move from New York to the DC headquarters in Burbank, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.