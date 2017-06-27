MAD Magazine Names New Editor as It Plots Move to L.A.
Bill Morrison, the illustrator who co-created Bongo Comics with The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, has been named the executive editor of DC Entertainment's influential humor and satire publication. The current editor, John Ficarra, who has been running and co-running the magazine since 1984, will remain with MAD through year's end, serving as a consultant to assist with a transition that will see the company move from New York to the DC headquarters in Burbank, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|1 min
|Gnarles Barkley
|4
|Johnny Depp
|3 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Mon
|actorvet
|1
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Sun
|Rodrigo
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC