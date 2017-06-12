Living legend Bonnie Raitt slides int...

Living legend Bonnie Raitt slides into Vancouver

Saturday Jun 10

Bonnie Raitt wants to set the record straight. It seems somewhat unnecessary. When you have 10 Grammy Awards lined up in a row on your mantle and your most recent album Dig In Deep debuted at #10 on the Billboard Album Charts, does it matter if you get called a blues woman, folk rocker or roots artist or not? "My thing is probably as much R&B as it is blues or rock 'n' roll and I've never claimed anything about folk," said Raitt.

