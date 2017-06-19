Listen to Grenfell Tower Charity Single Featuring Liam Payne, Rita...

Liam Payne performs at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles A-Clear Channel's music and events venue located at The Burbank Studios in Burbank, Calif. Simon Cowell's charity fundraising single for the victims of the Grenfell Tower, an all-star cover of Simon & Garfunkel's iconic "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," dropped on Wednesday morning and it features more than 50 artists.

