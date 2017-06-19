LA man fails in alleged Burbank carjacking also fails to elude police
A Los Angeles man who failed in an alleged carjacking Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Palm Avenue and First Street in Burbank was arrested by Burbank police. A 39-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to pull a woman out of her car during a failed carjacking Wednesday night in Burbank, authorities said.
