L.A. Rams Rookies Crash 'Friends' Set, Diversity Ensues
You're looking at the most black people ever on the set of "Friends" ... courtesy of the L.A. Rams! The Rams' rookie class hit up the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA on Monday for a spectacular VIP tour of the backlot ... which included Central Perk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|3 hr
|Bad Boy
|2
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|4 hr
|America
|3
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|god ofuranus
|76
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 19
|sell camp david 2...
|290
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway
|May 26
|jbrvo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC