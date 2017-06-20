L.A. Rams Rookies Crash 'Friends' Set, Diversity Ensues

L.A. Rams Rookies Crash 'Friends' Set...

You're looking at the most black people ever on the set of "Friends" ... courtesy of the L.A. Rams! The Rams' rookie class hit up the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA on Monday for a spectacular VIP tour of the backlot ... which included Central Perk.

