'Julius Caesar' actor 'did not know' Caesar 'would be an explicit avatar' for Trump
Corey Stoll, who plays Marcus Brutus in the controversial Public Theater's version of William Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" in New York City said he did not know Caesar "would be an explicit avatar" of Trump when he signed up for the play. Stoll wrote in an essay for Vulture that he initially disapproved of the staging, but he had "little fear of offending people" and did not think the play would be seen as an "endorsement of violence" against the president.
