Josh Brolin's recreates classic 'Goon...

Josh Brolin's recreates classic 'Goonies' role for 80s-themed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Recently actor Josh Brolin went to a costume as his character from beloved kids movie "The Goonies" and everyone was all like "Hey, they should make a sequel" and stuff. Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Jonathan Ke Quan and Jeff Cohen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 2 hr Anonymous 7
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 2 hr Anonymous 10
White Male Privilege 2 hr Anonymous 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Tango 20,932
Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting 16 hr Ss playground 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway May 26 jbrvo 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC