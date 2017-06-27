IKEA Plugs-in Solar Array Atop Relocated Burbank Store; New...
IKEA plugs in solar array atop relocated Burbank store; new installation nearly three times the size of previous one. )--IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today announced it has plugged-in a solar panel array atop the new IKEA Burbank, a larger, roomier store that opened in February in Burbank, California, less than one mile away from what was the company's oldest store in the Western United States.
