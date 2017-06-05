Horizon's New Immersive Content Play:...

Horizon's New Immersive Content Play: UNCVR

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MediaPost

Horizon Media is launching UNCVR, a new specialty practice within the agency that will develop virtual reality , augmented reality , mixed reality , and 360 video content for clients. The new unit -- named for the team's ability to "uncover" new media -- will partner with STXsurreal, the immersive content unit that is part of the Burbank, CA-based film and TV studio STX Entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 58 min Always wondering 20,924
White Male Privilege 12 hr hey hey hay 15
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 14 hr Coal is King 2
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Wed Talk To The Hand 6
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Wed Talk To The Hand 24
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC