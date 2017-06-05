Horizon's New Immersive Content Play: UNCVR

Horizon Media is launching UNCVR, a new specialty practice within the agency that will develop virtual reality , augmented reality , mixed reality , and 360 video content for clients. The new unit -- named for the team's ability to "uncover" new media -- will partner with STXsurreal, the immersive content unit that is part of the Burbank, CA-based film and TV studio STX Entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.