Horizon's New Immersive Content Play: UNCVR
Horizon Media is launching UNCVR, a new specialty practice within the agency that will develop virtual reality , augmented reality , mixed reality , and 360 video content for clients. The new unit -- named for the team's ability to "uncover" new media -- will partner with STXsurreal, the immersive content unit that is part of the Burbank, CA-based film and TV studio STX Entertainment.
