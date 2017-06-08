Historic El Portal Mainstage Theatre Gets Dedication and Renaming

Jay Irwin & Pegge Forrest Producers and The Thalians proudly present Debbie...A Night to Remember: A Dedication and Renaming of the historic El Portal Mainstage Theatre at 5269 Lankershim Blvd in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, California on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 7pm. To honor the legacy of Debbie Reynolds , El Portal Theatre is renaming the stage The Debbie Reynolds Main Stage at El Portal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.