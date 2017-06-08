Historic El Portal Mainstage Theatre ...

Historic El Portal Mainstage Theatre Gets Dedication and Renaming

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Jay Irwin & Pegge Forrest Producers and The Thalians proudly present Debbie...A Night to Remember: A Dedication and Renaming of the historic El Portal Mainstage Theatre at 5269 Lankershim Blvd in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, California on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 7pm. To honor the legacy of Debbie Reynolds , El Portal Theatre is renaming the stage The Debbie Reynolds Main Stage at El Portal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 37 min Film Fan 4
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 53 min Bella Esmail Moore 3
WARNING about David Borshell 1 hr Suing David Borshell 1
This new Los Angeles app is much safer for buyi... 4 hr jaimeaugusta1988 1
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 7 hr Anonymous 4
Mia Goth (Jun '15) 7 hr Honest 2
Get#travel#ducs*IDs*Permits*driving license*Pas... 8 hr simoncalson 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC