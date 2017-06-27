Grace Auer and Ian Hayes Represented Buffalo at This Year's Jimmy Awards

Shea's Performing Arts Center and The Lipke Foundation are proud to have sent the Best Actress and Best Actor winners from the 24th Annual Kenny Awards to participate in The Jimmy Awards on Monday, June 26. Grace Auer of Maple Grove High School and Ian Hay es of Frontier High School participated in this year's Jimmy Awards program. At the awards ceremony on Monday night, Hayes was awarded the Best Performance in an Ensemble.

