From elevators to trains, earthquake ...

From elevators to trains, earthquake early warning system grows as Trump threatens to kill it

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Seismologist Lucy Jones, joined by Rep. Adam Schiff , demonstrates how an earthquake early warning system could give Los Angeles a minute to prepare before strong shaking arrives. Seismologist Lucy Jones, joined by Rep. Adam Schiff , demonstrates how an earthquake early warning system could give Los Angeles a minute to prepare before strong shaking arrives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows 1 hr B Insane Ogolfcourse 1
Trumped You Los Angeles 1 hr Cat Man 2
Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ... 2 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival) 13 hr APutcha 1
White Male Privilege 19 hr Really 12
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) 22 hr USA 287
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC