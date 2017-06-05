Fighter shakes head saying a strike d...

Fighter shakes head saying a strike didn't hurt - then gets KO'd by head kick

Friday Jun 2 Read more: MMAFighting.com

Jordan Powell, a light heavyweight fighter competing at LFA 13, shook his head during the bout to tell his opponent that the last strikes didn't hurt him. Then, Dominick Reyes, his foe, landed a left head kick that ended the fight Friday night in Burbank, Calif.

