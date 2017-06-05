Fighter shakes head saying a strike didn't hurt - then gets KO'd by head kick
Jordan Powell, a light heavyweight fighter competing at LFA 13, shook his head during the bout to tell his opponent that the last strikes didn't hurt him. Then, Dominick Reyes, his foe, landed a left head kick that ended the fight Friday night in Burbank, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|2 hr
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|3 hr
|Gerald
|1
|Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T...
|3 hr
|MysticArts Jacob
|1
|casula
|4 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|1
|Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughte...
|8 hr
|frez no like armpits
|1
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|16 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|6
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC