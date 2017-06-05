Exclusive: Director J. Horton Talks T...

Exclusive: Director J. Horton Talks The Campus; New Poster and Stills Unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: DreadCentrol.com

Zombies, ghosts, home invaders, and the Devil himself what more could a horror fan ask for? Last month we hit the set of the then-shooting independent feature The Campus in Burbank, California, and found it rife with all of the previously mentioned horror tropes. Read on for a first look at the poster, a few exclusive stills, and an interview with The Campus filmmaker J. Horton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 10 hr hey hey hay 15
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 12 hr Coal is King 2
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Wed Talk To The Hand 6
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Wed Talk To The Hand 24
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Jun 6 Yaya 1
Maxine waters Jun 6 actorvet 4
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC