Exclusive: Director J. Horton Talks The Campus; New Poster and Stills Unveiled
Zombies, ghosts, home invaders, and the Devil himself what more could a horror fan ask for? Last month we hit the set of the then-shooting independent feature The Campus in Burbank, California, and found it rife with all of the previously mentioned horror tropes. Read on for a first look at the poster, a few exclusive stills, and an interview with The Campus filmmaker J. Horton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|10 hr
|hey hey hay
|15
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|12 hr
|Coal is King
|2
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|24
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Jun 6
|actorvet
|4
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC