Evacuations ordered as brush fire bur...

Evacuations ordered as brush fire burns in Burbank

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders in Burbank on Wednesday afternoon as a brush fire burned close to homes in the Verdugo Mountains above a neighborhood there. The fire was burning in the 1000 block of Hamline Place and was reported just before 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department , which was assisting Burbank fire crews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 7 hr doggito 8
Good Riddance Chris Paul 12 hr lakers thru and thru 1
Johnny Depp 15 hr Rip Chen Picket 6
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... Mon Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? Jun 26 actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes Jun 25 Rodrigo 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC