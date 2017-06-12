East LA's Got a Prime New Fried Chicken Restaurant, and More A.M. Intel
Don't look now, but there's some seriously hip fried chicken hitting East LA these days. Appropriately dubbed Phat Birds, the hip hop-inspired chicken shop is doing limited lunch hours so far from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. , but seems to be finding its groove already.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger...
|2 hr
|Lawyer
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|20 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|21 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway
|May 26
|jbrvo
|1
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|May '17
|DebraE
|16
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC