East LA's Got a Prime New Fried Chick...

East LA's Got a Prime New Fried Chicken Restaurant, and More A.M. Intel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Eater

Don't look now, but there's some seriously hip fried chicken hitting East LA these days. Appropriately dubbed Phat Birds, the hip hop-inspired chicken shop is doing limited lunch hours so far from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. , but seems to be finding its groove already.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger... 2 hr Lawyer 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... 20 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 6
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 21 hr hey hey hay 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway May 26 jbrvo 1
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... May '17 DebraE 16
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 18 at 3:05AM PDT

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC