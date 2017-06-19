Devin Haney Tops Card at Agua Calient...

Devin Haney Tops Card at Agua Caliente Casino in California

Professional boxing returns to Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California this Saturday, June 24 with the 73 edition of World Fighting Championship , a card headlined by young undefeated Las Vegas sensation Devin Haney along with some of the best local talent. The show will also feature Devon de la Hoya, son of boxing great Oscar de la Hoya, and Joel Diaz Jr., son of the respected trainer Joel Diaz, in separate amateur bouts.

