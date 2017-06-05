Curtis Millender Outbrawls Kevin Holland to Cap Stoppage-Filled Legacy Fighting Alliance 13
Curtis Millender and Kevin Holland on Friday electrified a capacity crowd inside the Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, California, as they went to war for three rounds in the Legacy Fighting Alliance 13 main event. Holland had his adversary rocked on multiple occasions with scattered punches and kicks in the first round, but the Fort Worth, Texas, native could not seal the deal.
