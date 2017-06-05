Craft Beer Favorite Simmzy's Somehow Convinced Burbank to Let Them Brew Beer
Popular local gastropub chain Simmzy's is expanding into the brewing game directly, lining up some of their Burbank square footage for a brand new, fully operational beer-making setup. The new system has gone live as of late last week, while a full slate of beers expected to be released in the coming weeks.
