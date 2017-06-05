Craft Beer Favorite Simmzy's Somehow ...

Craft Beer Favorite Simmzy's Somehow Convinced Burbank to Let Them Brew Beer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Eater

Popular local gastropub chain Simmzy's is expanding into the brewing game directly, lining up some of their Burbank square footage for a brand new, fully operational beer-making setup. The new system has gone live as of late last week, while a full slate of beers expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... 18 hr Talk To The Hand 6
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 18 hr Talk To The Hand 24
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Tue Yaya 1
Maxine waters Tue actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal Tue whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... Tue Gerald 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC