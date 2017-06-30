Chelsea Williams Hits Wondrous Creative Heights on Her Debut 'Boomerang,' 8/18

Critically hailed and top-selling independent music sensation Chelsea Williams will release her debut for Blue lan Records, Boomerang, on August 18. The album was recorded at the Heritage Recording Company in Burbank, CA, with the gifted multi-instrumentalist Ross Garren producing. The result is a work that ties together Williams' influences Americana, indie-folk and lush pop for a transcendent listening experience that will place the young singer-songwriter front and center among the preeminent performers of the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.