CDSA Certifies Pixelogic's Burbank Facility
DMN Newswire--2017-6-9--Pixelogic, the innovative and fully integrated global provider of localization and distribution services for the media and entertainment industry, has received CDSA Content Protection and Security Program certification for its new facility in Burbank, Calif. Founded in 1970, CDSA is the worldwide content protection association.
