CDSA Certifies Pixelogic's Burbank Fa...

CDSA Certifies Pixelogic's Burbank Facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Digital Post Production

DMN Newswire--2017-6-9--Pixelogic, the innovative and fully integrated global provider of localization and distribution services for the media and entertainment industry, has received CDSA Content Protection and Security Program certification for its new facility in Burbank, Calif. Founded in 1970, CDSA is the worldwide content protection association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This new Los Angeles app is much safer for buyi... 16 min jaimeaugusta1988 1
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 2 hr Anonymous 4
Mia Goth (Jun '15) 3 hr Honest 2
Get#travel#ducs*IDs*Permits*driving license*Pas... 3 hr simoncalson 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Always wondering 20,924
White Male Privilege 18 hr hey hey hay 15
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Wed Talk To The Hand 6
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC