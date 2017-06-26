BWW TV: It's a 'World of Pure Imagination' Inside Rehearsals for the 2017 Jimmy Awards
The ninth annual JIMMY AWARDS will be held tonight, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. 74 high school students from across America will compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.
