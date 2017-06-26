Bone-sniffing border collies might finally solve mystery of Amelia Earhart

This May 20, 1937 photo, provided by The Paragon Agency, shows aviator Amelia Earhart at the tail of her Electra plane at Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. It was a clear spring day in 1937 when Earhart, ready to make history by flying around the world, brought her personal photographer, Albert Bresnik, to a small Southern California airport to document the journey's beginning.

