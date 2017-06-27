Artist of the Day: Taylor Krahenbuhl

Artist of the Day: Taylor Krahenbuhl

LOCATION: Burbank, CA PRIMARY MEDIA: Digital [Photoshop], pencil, ink EDUCATION: Brigham Young University [BFA animation, 2009] MAJOR PROJECTS: Freelance character designer [Sony Pictures Animation] Character designer [The SPA Studios] Tangled: The Series [artist, Disney Television Animation] WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? There are too many to count, but I do recall one that has stuck in my mind. I ran into Marcelo Vignali in 2011 at the CTN event in Burbank.

